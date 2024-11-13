STUDENTS from Armed Forces families at a Lichfield school have joined a remembrance service.

The group of 15 from King Edward VI School took part in the ceremony held at DMS Whittington.

They gathered on the parade square with military personnel to hear the service which wreath-laying and the playing of The Last Post.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“It was very moving and the students were extremely respectful and engaged. “Following the parade they attended the church on the barracks for a short service. “It was a great experience for all involved and we will be sure to have this as a regular item in our school calendar.” Students also observed a two-minute silence in classes on Monday, while staff also attended the Remembrance Sunday service in Lichfield to lay a wreath on behalf of the school.