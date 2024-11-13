A SUPERMARKET is asking shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood to nominate staff who have brightened their day.

Aldi is launching the competition – which will see workers with the most nominations win a spa break for two – to mark World Kindness Day today (13th November).

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said:

“We know the impact that small gestures can have, especially in today’s fast-paced world. This initiative is a heartfelt reminder of the essential role our colleagues play in creating a welcoming and supportive environment for our customers. “We believe that every act of kindness deserves to be recognised and celebrated, which is why we are calling on the nation to help us give back to our amazing colleagues.”

To participate, shoppers can submit the worker’s name, store location and no more than 100 words on why their nomination deserves to win to colleaguechampions@citypress.co.uk by 11th December.