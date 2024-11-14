AN award-winning wildlife photographer and documentary maker will be giving a talk on his work and travels at a local event.

Doug Allan OBE will be speaking as part of the Travel Talk series hosted by Lichfield travel business RB Collection.

The event will be held at Barton Marina at 6.30pm on 19th November.

A spokesperson said:

“During 35 years of filming, Doug has captured some of the most iconic wildlife scenes on television. “He first overwintered in the Antarctic in 1976 when he was the research diving officer with the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) in the South Orkneys. Over the next seven years he spent four winters and six summers working for BAS as a diver, marine biologist, and base commander, receiving both the Polar Medal and the Fuchs Medal for his science and support work. “During this time, he also started filming the emperor penguins for the BBC series Birds for All Seasons.”

Tickets are £5 and can be booked here.