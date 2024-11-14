RESIDENTS at a Burntwood care home have been celebrating World Kindness Day.

The event at the HC-One Chaseview Care Home saw good deeds highlighted along with demonstrations of the positive impact people can have on each other.

Staff helped residents to reflect on what kindness means to them and create statements to outlined their thoughts for the event yesterday (13th November)

Anthony Robbins, 85, said:

“Kindness to me is being given a cup of coffee in the morning with a nice smile from someone who cares.”

Fellow resident June Sheasby, 82, added:

“Being kind means doing things for other automatically without expecting something in return.”