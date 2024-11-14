A NEW campaign has been launched to highlight the importance of recycling.

Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council’s joint waste partnership has teamed up with Bartec Municipal Technologies to launch the #RecycleForGood initiative.

It aims to help raise awareness of better recycling efforts, waste reduction and protecting the environment for future generations.

Among the activities planned are highlighting the issue with young people.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Our children are the future – and they are already showing us how passionate they are about saving the planet. “We hope this campaign empowers them and inspires everyone in the district to make the best choices when it comes to recycling.”

The campaign is offering schools the chance to book a visit from a recycling advisor to run interactive sessions for pupils.

An online game called Recycle Rush that teaches players the best recycling practices is also being launched.

All schools in the area will be offered a #RecycleforGood digital information pack.

Tim Hobbs, CEO of campaign sponsors Bartec Municipal Technologies, said:

“We are excited to support the campaign which is a fresh and forward-thinking initiative that mirrors our commitment to put residents at the heart of innovation. “Together, we’re championing a smarter, more sustainable future – one where every resident plays a vital role in shaping a cleaner, greener world. “We are looking forward to being part of this campaign over the coming years and to see the impact it will have on recycling performance.”