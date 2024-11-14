A FUNDRAISING drive from a Lichfield retailer has seen more than £2.5million raised for a charity.

Central Co-op confirmed the figure as its partnership with Dementia UK comes to a close.

The money has helped to expand the charity’s specialist Admiral Nurse service across the country.

It was raised thanks to a range of initiatives including sports challenges, car washes and a skydive, as well as through customer donations at the checkout in stores.

Dr Hilda Hayo, CEO of Dementia UK, said:

“We’re so grateful for the ongoing support from Central Co-op colleagues, customers and members since 2017. “It’s been our longest-standing and highest-value partnership to date. Together, you’ve raised an incredible £2.5million, which has provided a lifeline to thousands of families living with dementia when they’ve needed it most. “I’d like to offer a personal thank you, on behalf of all of us at Dementia UK, for taking us closer to a world where no one faces dementia alone.”

Hannah Galimore, social change manager at Central Co-op, said:

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together with Dementia UK over the past seven years. “The dedication and generosity of our colleagues, members and customers has been truly inspiring. “It’s not just about the money raised, it’s also about the awareness we’ve spread and the difference we’ve made in local communities. “We are honoured to have been part of this journey and look forward to continuing our support for those affected by dementia.”

Central Co-op will now work alongside mental health organisation Samaritans as its new charity partner.