A LOCAL law firm is launching a new podcast to help shine a light on different legal issues.

Episodes will be hosted by Ansons Solicitors’ managing director Martin de Ridder and explore topics related to both businesses and individuals.

Issues under the spotlight will include managing Inheritance Tax, strategic business sales and adapting to new financial challenges.

Martin said:

“We created this podcast to extend our support beyond the office, reaching both our clients and the wider public wherever they are. “We aim to break down complex legal topics and help listeners understand how the latest legal changes could affect them, enabling them to make informed and confident decisions. “We’re also keen to hear from our audience. We welcome suggestions for topics and want the podcast to reflect the issues that matter most to our listeners.”

Episodes are now streaming for free on YouTube.