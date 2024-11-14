LICHFIELD’S MP says he is keen to hear views from local residents on assisted dying.

The issue is currently in focus due to a forthcoming vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in Parliament.

It will see potential changes to legislation which could legalise assisted dying.

Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said he was keen to understand the views of local people to help inform his stance on the issue.

He said:

“As the MP for Lichfield, Burntwood and surrounding villages, I want to hear from people across the constituency before deciding how to vote. “I understand that this is an incredibly emotive issue and that there are strongly held views on all sides of the debate. “The long-standing convention for such issues of conscience is that MPs will be able to vote as we wish. This is a matter where Parliament as a whole will make a decision. “I am broadly in favour of updating the law to give people more rights in almost all circumstances, but strongly believe that this can only be the case in relation to assisted dying if there are strong and proper safeguards to ensure that the law allows people to access the care that they desire. “Any reform must recognise the concerns that many people have, including those who support reform in principle, to try to achieve the widest possible consensus.”

MPs will vote on the Second Reading of the Bill on 29th November. If it is passed at that stage, it will still have to be voted on again before it becomes law and MPs will have opportunities to amend it.

If the Bill is defeated at this stage, the law will not change.

Mr Robertson said:

“I have not decided how I will be voting when the time comes — nor have I decided if I will be seeking to amend the Bill. “For the avoidance of any doubt, any change in the law should make clear that assisted dying will not become an alternative to high-quality palliative and end of life care. “People deserve dignity in dying and each person nearing the end of their life should feel reassured and safe in the knowledge that they will receive the very best care. “As the area’s MP, I will listen to what local people have to say before making a decision on which path represents the best outcome for the people who call our part of Staffordshire home.”

People can share their views on the issue with the MP by emailing dave.robertson.mp@parliament.uk.