A LICHFIELD singer will release her new single this week.

That’s Not What Hearts Are For by Belle is out tomorrow (15th November).

Described as a “sad, but beautiful ballad”, the single has been produced by Mike Rose, who has previously worked with the likes of Gary Barlow, East 17, Kylie, Bygone and S Club 7.

Belle said:

“I wrote this song a few months ago about a situation I was going through at the time and I felt like there was literally no other option for me – I had to write it for myself and just get everything that I was feeling out to cope with it. “It is from my own experience, but I feel like it’s a universal feeling that everyone goes through at some point in their lives. “I guess you could say this was the first time I’ve had to deal with real feelings for someone and the complex emotions surrounding it. I think also being young and having no other experiences to compare this to I really felt everything so intensely and it hit really hard. “When you’re going through something like this from the outside it can look so silly, but in the moment, it feels totally devastating. Writing this song was so very freeing for that reason “I think it’s hard to admit your feelings sometimes but realistically we all feel them.”

That’s Not What Hearts Are For will be released on download and streaming platforms tomorrow.