STUDENTS and staff at a Lichfield school have put their best foot forward to support an anti-bullying initiative.

King Edward VI School saw teachers and pupils don odd socks to raise awareness of Anti-Bullying Week.

A series of activities also took place to highlight the impact actions can have and to champion kindness.

A spokesperson said:

“At King Edward VI School we are committed to promoting friendship and community values that encourage the support of all members of our school community and as a result we have a zero tolerance on any form of bullying and harmful language. “This week signifies an important period in our whole school calendar as we take part in Anti-Bullying Week. This year’s theme is ‘Choose Respect’ and emphasises the importance of empowering young people to speak out about the harm and hurt that bullying causes and to support each other to champion kindness. “As part of the planned activities for the week, our staff and students took part in Odd Socks Day which emphasises that it is okay to be different and we can be proud of our uniqueness and individuality. “There were many varieties of fantastic socks on display from stripes and spots to Christmas themed pairs and several of our staff and students were awarded prizes for the best socks. “Thank you to everyone for their support in helping us to promote our anti-bullying message.”