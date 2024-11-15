A BUILDER has launched a consultation over plans for a new housing development in Fradley.

Bloor Homes is hoping to construct 280 new homes on land between Church Lane and the A38 on the north side of Fradley Lane.

The developer said the scheme would include a mix of family homes and properties suitable for those looking to downsize.

Up to 40% of the properties would be classified as affordable.

Emma Foster, senior planning manager at Bloor Homes, said:

“We are very pleased to bring forward our emerging outline proposals for high-quality homes and extensive public open spaces in Fradley. “We are very keen to hear from local people, including their priorities for the types of homes needed locally and on potential uses for a new community building. “We are conscious of the importance of good quality green spaces to foster healthy, sustainable communities, and have placed a focus on providing as much open space as possible, including retaining existing trees and hedgerows, and enhancing this with extensive additional new planting. “This will help ensure that we exceed both local and national biodiversity net gain requirements. Our extensive green spaces will also include outdoor play facilities for young people, for which there is an identified need locally.”

Highways improvements are also being proposed alongside the development with access via a new roundabout on Fradley Lane.

The housebuilder said an area of land is also being “safeguarded” to allow for potential future improvements to the A38 slip road.

The consultation, which runs until 6th December, is part of a process which will see Bloor Homes put forward an outlined planning application for the site.

Emma said:

“We are conscious of the importance of ensuring that local services are supported by new development and our emerging plans will generate significant financial contributions to services such as local healthcare and education. “Once we have submitted our outline planning application, this will be determined through statutory consultation carried out by the district council with a range of statutory bodies such as the local NHS Integrated Care Board, local education authority and others.”

The website with more details is available at www.bloorhomesfradley.com.