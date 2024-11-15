PEOPLE are being given a helping hand to take up running.

Lichfield Running Club is hosting its next beginners’ course from 7th January.

The eight-week programme is designed to introduce newcomers to running and gradually build up to completing a 5km route.

Sessions will be held each Tuesday at 6.30pm at Holy Cross Church on Chapel Lane and will last around an hour.

Each group is led by England Athletics-qualified run leaders with club members on hand to support runners.

The course costs £20 and places can be booked by emailing membership@lichfield-running-club.co.uk.