LICHFIELD will look to consolidate top spot when they return to action this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens travel to Matlock as they look to build on their four-point lead over Dronfield at the top.

They continued their fine start to the season with a win over Mellish last time out.

Standing in they way tomorrow (16th November) will be hosts who find themselves two places above the drop zone after three wins from their eight league encounters so far this campaign.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.