RESIDENTS in are “rightly concerned” about the ongoing impact of road closures in Streethay, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The A5127 Burton Road is currently shut to allow for work on a new housing scheme.

It is the latest in a long list of roadworks in the Streethay area because of residential developments and the HS2 project in recent years.

Although diversion signs are in place in a bid to prevent vehicles using the Roman Heights estate during the latest closure, HGVs and traffic is still using the residential roads to find a way past the roadworks.

Labour MP Dave Robertson said he understood the frustrations for residents.

“Lots of people from Streethay have got in touch with me about the road closures – and they are rightly concerned about the disruption. “It is affecting commuters getting to work, as well as parents getting their kids to school and extra-curricular clubs. “I am very concerned that this closure will happen at the same time as the closure on Cappers Lane, further exacerbating the already disruptive closures in Streethay. “There needs to be better communication and planning from Staffordshire County Council to minimise the impact of road closures on people’s lives.”

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said efforts were taking place to minimise disruption wherever possible.

“The work taking place on the A5127 Burton Road in Lichfield supports the new housing development in the area. “Road safety is paramount to us and I want to assure Streethay residents that the diversion will stay entirely on the A road network – via the A38 using Cappers Lane – avoiding residential areas. “The highway network in and around Lichfield is under a lot pressure to facilitate developments, road improvements and utility works. Coordinating these projects is an ongoing challenge. Although efforts are made to prevent overlaps, this is not always possible, especially in recent years, with HS2 work in the area. “I thank Lichfield residents for their patience and assure them that we are making every effort to ensure work is carried out safely and with minimal disruption.”