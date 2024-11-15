A LICHFIELD school is celebrating after achieving an award.

The LiveSimply accolade has been given to St Joseph’s RC Primary School by international aid charity CAFOD.

It recognises the efforts of pupils and staff to live “simply, sustainably and in solidarity with communities around the world experiencing poverty”.

The award was presented after the school planned and implemented faith-inspired actions to highlight the importance of caring for people and the planet.

Headteacher Dee McLeary said:

“Our children have loved being involved in our LiveSimply campaign. “They had great fun taking part in the activities planned, but more importantly to understand the role they play in looking after our world for future generations.”

CAFOD’s LiveSimply coordinator for schools, Siobhan Farnell, said:

“Congratulations to the pupils and staff on achieving the LiveSimply award. “Their actions are wonderful examples of caring for others and our common home and we wish them well as they continue to live simply, sustainably and in solidarity with communities around the world experiencing poverty.”