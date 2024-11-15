BEACON Park has been voted as one of the top parks in the country.

The 70-acre Lichfield site was named in the top ten of the list of the best Green Flag parks in the People’s Choice award.

More than 2,200 locations were in the running to make the list, but fans of Beacon Park helped to ensure it was given the accolade.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, Cllr Phil Whitehouse, said:

“We are delighted with this news. It’s such a prestigious award and we would like to thank everyone who voted for Beacon Park. That visitors consider it to be among the top ten in the UK is simply fantastic. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our parks team and groups of volunteers who go above and beyond to ensure that Beacon Park is an attractive and safe place to visit. “The team work tirelessly on its maintenance and do a wonderful job on the flower displays which draw admiration from our residents and the thousands of visitors who come every year to enjoy this especially beautiful part of the district.”

The park was awarded the Green Flag Award back in July, with the historic park – which dates back to the 1800s – highlighted as a “perfect blend” of formal gardens and expansive open spaces.

Green Flag Award manager Paul Todd MBE said:

“The People’s Choice awards is our way of helping the public honour all the hard work done by the thousands of parks staff and volunteers up and down the country who work tirelessly to make their parks and green spaces fantastic places that everyone can enjoy. “Our winning sites represent some of the UK’s hardest working individuals and groups working within our highest quality parks – and this has clearly been recognised and appreciated by the public. “We believe everyone, wherever they live, should be able to access and enjoy safe, high-quality green space, so achieving this recognition from the public is testament to the tireless work at Beacon Park. “We want to say a huge congratulations to everyone involved.”