ORGANISERS of an Italian-themed event in Lichfield say it was so successful they are already planning another one next year.

The Hub at St Mary’s was the venue for the Italian Extravaganza evening hosted by local business Mangia Mangia.

Guests were treated to food and drink as well as live music from accordionist Pete Watson.

A spokesperson for Mangia Mangia said:

“The Hub at St Mary’s was packed out with red gingham tablecloths and a feast of Mediterranean delights . “Another Italian Extravaganza is already on the cards for 2025.”