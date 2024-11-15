LOCAL people with Type 2 Diabetes are being invited to join a programme designed to support them following their diagnosis.

The scheme is organised by the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) and focuses on helping participants to lose weight, improve their blood sugar levels and reduce reliance on medication.

Robert Lee, who completed the Path to Remission programme, said:

“After attending the sessions I have lost nearly six stone since I was diagnosed with diabetes at the end of last year. I still have a bit to lose, but I look and feel much better, and I have more energy for doing things with my family. “The programme has given me a second chance at life. I have seen my dad suffer for many years with diabetes and now I can hopefully stay in remission for as long as possible.”

So far the programme has helped more than 200 people with Type 2 Diabetes in the region.

Sam Deeley, from the Path to Remission programme, said:

“We help people to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight, adopt a balanced diet, increase physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour. “By doing this, participants can better control their blood sugar levels, reduce medication, prevent disease and achieve remission.”

Path to Remission is delivered by Reed Wellbeing either in-person or digitally. For more information on how to sign up, click here.