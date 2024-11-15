IMPROVEMENT work has been completed as part of a project to upgrade homes in Lichfield.

The work was carried out by Sustainable Building Services (SBS) on behalf of Trident Housing Group.

It saw insulation and energy efficient windows and doors fitted to 18 properties, as well as upgraded ventilation to tackle issues with damp and mould.

Gareth Price, executive director for property services at Trident, said:

“The project has been a great success in upgrading the properties in terms of carbon reduction, energy efficiency and aesthetics. “Most importantly for us, our residents have all been able to say how well-informed they were by SBS and how everyone on site was thoughtful and helpful. “Our customers already are seeing a reduction in noise pollution in their homes making them a more peaceful place to live. “We are also expecting to see a great improvement in energy efficiency over the winter.”