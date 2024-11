BURNTWOOD will look to make it nine wins in nine games when they return to action this weekend.

Josh Canning’s men welcome Stafford this afternoon (16th November) after stretching their run with a hard-fought victory over Spartans last time out.

Meanwhile, the 2nds travel to Bloxwich while the 3rds are at home to Cannock 2nds.

All fixtures kick off at 2.15pm.