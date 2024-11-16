COUNTY council chiefs are calling for young people to share their views on the future of Staffordshire’s transport network.

Their insights will be used to help shape the development of a new Local Transport Plan.

The document will help outline the future of the way people travel across the district and the practical steps needed to make it a reality.

Staffordshire County Council says it wants to better understand how young people use transport in their daily lives and gather ideas on how to improve the network.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“We are committed to creating a transport system that meets the needs of all our residents, including our younger population. Their input is vital in ensuring that our future transport network is efficient, accessible and sustainable. “A new online map will help us understand the unique transport challenges faced by young people and identify opportunities for improvement. “I’d encourage everyone aged between 14 and 18 to share their thoughts and help us build a transport system that works for everyone.”

Young people can given their views via the Let’s Talk Staffordshire website.