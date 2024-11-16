COUNCILLORS in Burntwood have asked for more information before committing to funding the creation of a new cultural strategy for the town.

A proposal was put to Burntwood Town Council by Limitless, a team of professionals led by local artist Peter Walker with experience in arts and culture delivery.

The project was aiming to boost Burntwood by helping to “amplify the unique voice and position it as a vibrant and resilient town ready for the future”.

But councillors have now asked for more details and a presentation on the idea at a meeting in January to help provide clarity on what the outcome would be.

Cllr Steve Norman, chair of the town council’s policy and resources committee, said:

“Almost ten years ago Burntwood-born artist Peter Walker invited residents to capture memories of Burntwood in video interviews for a time capsule as part of a wider project on the Staffordshire Hoard. “Of course, he also created the town’s only public sculpture, Scamp at Sankey’s Corner. “However, I reminded members that we had the Town Strategy in 2011, WS7 Our Place in 2015, and the Neighbourhood Plan referendum in 2021, so there has been a lot of consultation over the years and it was unclear how this would add to our understanding of residents’ wishes and aspirations. “All members agreed that they did want further information and asked for a presentation.”

A report to a meeting earlier this month had revealed that the cultural strategy project would cost around £30,000 and take place in three phases.

It said:

“External funding to cover the cost of this project has been explored, however as an innovative and unique proposal, it has been challenging to find a funding source that this project meets the criteria of. “Burntwood Town Council currently has approximately £79,000 in the earmarked reserve for town strategy which could be made available to cover the cost of this project.”