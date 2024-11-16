THE date for the opening of a new climbing wall at Burntwood Leisure Centre has been confirmed.

Lichfield District Council and Microsports Ltd have partnered to create the facility which is suitable for beginners and more advanced climbers.

Located in the corner of the sports hall, it features eight lanes with different routes, overhangs and inclines.

It is also fitted with timers to allow people to race or try to beat their own personal bests.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, was among the first to scale the wall and set the time to beat of 21 seconds – with others able to take on his pace when it opens to the public on 19th November.

He said:

“This is a brilliant new addition to the facilities at Burntwood Leisure Centre. Climbing walls are extremely popular and we are thrilled to provide one here. “Scaling it was a fantastic experience and it’s great for the competitive as the best times each week will be displayed on a leaderboard in the leisure centre’s reception and promoted on social media. “The climbing wall is one of the new and improved facilities we have provided at the leisure centre this year and I’d like to thank Microsports Ltd for supporting us in encouraging more residents to be more active, more often. Come and have a go – it’s great fun.”

Michael Hampson, director at MicroSports Ltd added:

“We are delighted to open the climbing wall facility at Burntwood Leisure Centre. The facility offers a unique and adventurous way for people of all ages and skill levels to stay active and challenge themselves in a safe, supportive environment. “We are committed to expanding opportunities for fitness and fun, and this climbing wall is a great step forward in helping our community reach new heights – literally and figuratively.”

Bookings can be made online or by calling 01543 672439.