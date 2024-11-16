A LIBERAL Democrat councillor has confirmed his resignation from Lichfield City Council.

Cllr Scott Hollingsworth has stepped down with immediate effect due to health and personal issues.

The Stowe ward councillor said it had been a “pleasure and a privilege” to represent the area.

“It is with deep regret that I am forced by circumstances to announce my resignation. “A number of recent health problems have caused me to reflect on my position on the city council and I feel unable to properly balance my own health with fully representing the needs of the residents of Stowe ward who elected me.”

Cllr Paul McDermott, leader of the Liberal Democrats on the city council, said:

“On behalf of the Lib Dem city councillors and the members of the local Liberal Democrat party, I wish to thank Scott for his contribution to the city through his work as a councillor serving the residents of Stowe ward. “He will be greatly missed and we wish him well for the future.”

Details of whether a new councillor will be appointed via a by-election or through being co-opted on to the city council will be confirmed in the coming weeks.