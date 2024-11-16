LICHFIELD City will take on Whitchurch Alport in their latest league encounter.

Ivor Green’s men will be back in action at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this afternoon (16th November) as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

City bowed out of the FA Vase on penalties last weekend at Newark Town.

However, a late equaliser from Callum Rudd rescued a point for City against promotion rivals 1874 Northwich in their previous league outing to move them four points clear at the top of the Midlands Football League Premier Division.

Meanwhile, the visitors have seen a terrific rise in form and go into the game off the back of a six-game unbeaten streak which has seen them climb to third in the division.

Kick-off is at 3pm.