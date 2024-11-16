LICHFIELD’S rising motorsports star Finlay Lines claimed a podium finish in his debut in the Junior X30 class in the Hunts Kart Club Championship

The Synergy Factory driver started from row five for the first heat race and despite being in a new class he settled quickly.

Moving forward during the 11 laps, Lines’ efforts were rewarded as he took third position at the final corner on the last lap, using his favourite overtaking place at the Cambridgeshire venue.

Starting from pole position for the second heat, the city youngster put this to good use, taking the lead into the first corner on the opening lap – but slipped into second on the next circuit.

Lines bided time though as he closed in with consecutive fastest laps before eventually making his move in the final corner at the end of the penultimate lap to claim the heat race win.

It meant he was on the front row for the final, but dropped back to fourth place before fighting back to third.

The Lichfield driver took second on lap five and began the chase for the leader. Despite setting the fastest lap, Lines ended as runner-up just two-tenths of a second off the top spot.

His performances also saw him chosen as the HKRC Torq Racewear Driver of the Day.