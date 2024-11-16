LICHFIELD’S MP has vowed to back rural communities during a meeting with members of the National Farmers Union.

Dave Robertson discussed a range of issues, including changes to Inheritance Tax rules, the impact of HS2, environmental policies and the profitability of farming at Curborough Countryside Centre.

The Labour MP said the event was a good chance to hear direct from those involved in rural industries.

“I was glad to meet all of the farmers who were able to be there. Simply put, without farmers there is no food and as we all know food security is national security. “The agricultural sector has been overlooked by Whitehall for far too long, which is why I want this to be a conversation that continues. I don’t want this to be a case of you will see me today and then you might see me again before the next election. “Our farming standards in the UK are some of the highest in the world and the food grown and reared by our hard-working farmers is the best in the world. “Farming is facing a crisis and has been for at least the last two decades. My pledge is to support farmers, support agriculture and support British growers. “I would like to thank Simon and Alex from the Lichfield and Atherstone, and Uttoxeter branches of the NFU respectively, for packing the room out for us.”