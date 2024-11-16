AN MP has raised the need for electric vehicle charging facilities with a Government Minister.

Sarah Edwards – whose Tamworth constituency includes areas such as Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall – welcomed the Minister for the Future of Roads at the Department Lillian Greenwood recently following debates on the need for improved EV infrastructure.

The visit saw them explore locations where electric vehicle charging points have been installed.

The Labour MP said:

“It was great to welcome the Minster to show how we are leading the way with the roll-out of electric vehicle charging points.

“The devastating effect of climate change is impacting both residents and businesses as shown by the historic flooding in our area. We must take every step we can to reduce emissions, and zero emission vehicles are key, but more support for infrastructure is needed.

“I am glad the Minster heard this at my recent debate in parliament and has come to see the work we are doing locally.”