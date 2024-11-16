LOCAL trumpet player and composer Nick Dewhurst played a set of jazz standards when he appeared at the latest Sunday Jazz night at The Hub at St Mary’s.

He was accompanied by double bass player Tom Moore and pianist and vocalist Tom Lindsay for the performance.

The set list encompassed Nick’s own composition, as well as jazz classics from the repertoire of such stalwart figures as Billy Strayhorn and Clifford Brown.

The evening started with swinging Sandhu before a relaxed take on All The Things You Are. The original Serendoph Serenade featured inventive flugelhorn and guitar playing with sterling musical support.

A crowd pleasing Fly Me To The Moon showed the more mellow side of Tom Lindsay’s vocals, as did a What A Difference A Day Makes with some sensitive playing from all three of the musicians.

The second half of the concert featured an opening It Could Happen to You and another original, Sunset With Santana, with its insistent melody and Latin rhythms marking it out as something different from the rest of the set.

Tom Lindsay closed the concert with Billy Strayhorn’s classic number, Take the A Train.