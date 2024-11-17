AWARD-WINNING platinum artist Jack Lukeman is bringing his Northern Lights Show to Lichfield.

The Irish performer will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd December.

The Northern Lights Show sees Jack “fan the flames of winters past” with his own takes on songs such as Jacob Marley’s Chain, Do You Realise, Northern Sky and In The Bleak Midwinter.

The platinum-selling artist in his homeland has built a fanbase across the UK and abroad, touring alongside the likes of Imelda May, Jools Holland, The Proclaimers and Neil Sedaka.

He said:

“First and foremost, I see myself as a singer and then as a writer. “I never tire of doing live shows and this current show is a way of doing winter songs like Nick Drake’s Northern Sky. “I also love singing those old Nat King Cole Christmas songs too.”

Anthony Evans, creative director of The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Jack Lukeman as a ‘national treasure’ in Ireland – and this is your chance to find out why with this real winter warmer of a show.”

Tickets for the concert are £19 from thehubstmarys.co.uk.