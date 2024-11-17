BUSINESSES across Staffordshire are being invited to apply for a new growth programme.

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub (SSGH) and Staffordshire County Council are delivering a fully-funded workshop through the FundingHero initiative.

Fifteen places are available for the three-hour session on 3rd December for small and medium businesses looking to raise between £100,000 and £3million of equity investment.

Growth hub manager Rachel Wood said:

“Raising equity investment is vital to ensure we create the next generation of high growth businesses in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire. “With this in mind we are reaching out to the region’s SMEs with the ambition to grow and scale up to support their investment readiness with FundingHero. “This is an exclusive opportunity designed to bring the bring some of the best support available to help our region’s successful businesses to grow and thrive.”

The deadline to apply online is 18th November. For more details call 0300 111 8002 or visit stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk.