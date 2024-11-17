ONE of the most iconic American cars of the 1950s is among a fleet of historic vehicles coming up for auction next month.

The 1959 Ford Thunderbird coupe 7L V8 petrol engine was a New York car until 2018 when it was imported to the UK.

It goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre in Fradley Park on 3rd December.

The vehicle is in sea green and has matching leather interior.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“Launched in 1955 as a sporty two-seater convertible, this T-Bird is the redesigned 1958 model which introduced a rear seat. “The upscale nature of the vehicle saw the Thunderbird became one of the first in a new category of personal luxury cars. “It’s a real rarity to find at auction so it’s especially great to be able to bring a slice of the archetypal 1950s American dream to our part of Staffordshire.”

Imported from New York in 2018, the T-Bird was registered in the UK in February 2019.

It is being sold on behalf of a collector from Leicestershire and carries an auction estimate guide of between £5,000 and £7,000.

The Thunderbird is one of several special vehicles offered in the 3rd December sale as project cars.

Also going under the hammer on behalf of the same client are a 1956 Buick Riviera 6L V8, a 1926 Chrysler Six Series 60 with 3L straight six petrol engine and a 1966 Bristol 409 saloon with a 5.2L V8 engine and Torqueflite push-button automatic transmission.

Other sought-after cars in the auction include a 1970 Triumph Herald 1200, a 1937 Wolseley 14-56 and a 1948 Rover P3 60.

For more information on each vehicle, visit the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.