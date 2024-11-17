NEW trainee critical care paramedics have taken up their roles with the Midlands Air Ambulance.

George Duffin, James Cloke and Tom Hillidge will join the enhanced care team, providing pre-hospital emergency treatment.

The trio have worked as paramedics previously and will now work on board the air ambulance and as part of ground vehicle teams.

Karen Baker, head of clinical operations at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“On behalf of all the clinical team I’d like to warmly welcome George, James and Tom to our enhanced care team. “Their exceptional skills and dedication to patient care will be instrumental in their new roles as critical care paramedics. “Our aircrew operates in some of the most challenging environments and having such talented and experienced professionals joining the team will further bolster our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies across the region.”