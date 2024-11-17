LOCAL schools are being urged to bid for funding to expand wraparound childcare to support working parents.

The second phase of a grants scheme run by Staffordshire County Council saw £282,000 awarded to 17 schools.

Now more are being urged to bid for cash for either in-house or partnership services to provide increased wraparound childcare before and after school.

Schools have until 31st December to apply for money to either create or enhance spaces used or to train people to deliver provision.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and families at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Many parents told us that reliable, quality, before and after school childcare wasn’t available in their area, making it hard to manage work and family life. “I’m delighted that 17 schools have already been awarded grants and will create 300 additional places so that local parents can return to or continue to work. “If your school hasn’t applied, it’s not too late, please come forward and apply for a share of the funding. “We want to support schools to take the pressure off working parents when it comes to finding childcare they can depend on.”

Interested schools can contact Staffordshire County Council by emailing eeac@staffordshire.gov.uk to arrange an informal discussion before applying.