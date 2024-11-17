THE Staffordshire Commissioner will highlight policing and fire service issues during a public meeting.

The Police, Fire and Crime Panel will be held at 10am tomorrow (18th November).

Among the items up for discussion will be the results of a public consultation on the four year plan for both emergency services.

There will also be answers to questions posed by the public.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“My role is to hold Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to account on behalf of the public. “These panel meetings are an important opportunity for me to update the public on key issues and priority areas within both services, and I would encourage people to follow the meeting online to find out more.”

The panel will also consider the appointment of a new Chief Finance Officer for the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office in a second meeting at 12pm on Monday.

For more information and to watch the meetings live or in full afterwards click here.