TICKETS have gone on sale for a performance by the Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Voice Choir at Lichfield Cathedral.

The Britain’s Got Talent Stars will appear in the city on 14th June 2025.

A spokesperson said:

“The choir have gathered millions of new followers since appearing on the live shows of Britain’s Got Talent and were described by Simon Cowell as ‘a brilliant choir’. “Their debut single Biblical went straight to number one in the iTunes classical charts and they are in great demand on the concert platform too, performing in prestigious theatres throughout Great Britain including The Apollo, The Royal Albert Hall, Birmingham Symphony Hall and the Millennium Theatre in Cardiff.”

