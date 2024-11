PEOPLE are being invited to a free event at a Lichfield museum.

Dr Darwin’s Birthday Bash takes place at Erasmus Darwin House between 11am and 3pm on 14th December

Visitors will be able to see the house decorated for Christmas and meet Dr and Mrs Darwin.

There will also be a tombola and craft workshop for children, as well as the chance to dress as a Georgian and enjoy a free puppet show.

The event is free, with cellars tours costing £4 also taking place on the day.