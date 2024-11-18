A CHEF will serve up a treat as he turns on the Christmas lights at a new housing development in Lichfield,

Tom Shepherd, owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs, will do the honours at the Redrow Midlands Curborough Lakes development at 2.30pm on 30th November.

The event will also see Tom cook in one of the show homes with people able to sample his culinary creations.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Tom and the community in Lichfield to our Curborough Lakes development as we get ready for Christmas and the New Year. “Our Christmas light switch-on will be an opportunity to celebrate the festive season with the local community and show everyone exactly what life is like at Curborough Lakes.”

For more details about the Curborough Lakes development call 01543 648845 or visit redrow.co.uk/developments/curborough-lakes.