BURNTWOOD produced a dominant performance to beat Stafford 78-14 at home.

The hosts were in control throughout with six tries in each half and ten different scorers.

The result against a patched up Stafford side means Burntwood have now made it nine wins from as many games.

Josh Canning’s side had the try bonus point wrapped up by the half-hour mark. The first came from a cracking backs’ move on eight minutes with Brett Taylor running round behind the posts to touch down from an attack started on halfway.

Patient play by the forwards saw Luke Rookyard go close before the ball found Sam Perrins who scored near the posts after 12 minutes. Four minutes later, Ben Holt dummied his way over the line following a close range scrum.

Tom Shorrock was the next player on the scoreboard after Rookyard created the opening. Four conversions from Taylor made it 28-0 at the scoring rate of a point a minute.

Stafford’s first venture into Burntwood territory resulted in a yellow card for Ethan Turner who had been a prominent ball-carrier for the hosts. The visitors took immediate advantage of the extra man by tapping the penalty award, stretching the defence left and right before crossing by the posts for a converted try.

Despite being a man down, Burntwood scored two more tries before the turnaround. Shorrock turned provider for Connor Brighton to notch his debut try for the firsts with a neat step inside for a well-taken try that went unconverted.

Then Rookyard took a return pass from Alex Rich at a line out to score in the left corner. Taylor added a fine conversion but the visitors had the last say of the half. Two rapid penalty awards resulted in a quick tap and go for the try which was converted for a half time scoreline of 40-14.

Turner returned for the start of the second period although fellow prop Shorrock limped off to be replaced by Tye O’Connor. Then Reece Elliot joined Shorrock in the dugout to be replaced by Adam Tuckey.

With five minutes gone, Aidan Barker made a superb run from his own 22 to the Stafford 22. Kian Carter was obstructed chasing his chip ahead and a penalty try was awarded plus a yellow card for the offender.

O’Connor became the second player to notch his debut try for the firsts when he collected an overthrown line out to shrug off a defender and force his way over the line.

As the constant pressure told on Stafford, the hosts ran in four tries in the final quarter. Rookyard, Canning and the hard-working Hal Gozukucuk paved the way for Carter to speed over in the clubhouse corner.

Replacement Ben Finney sped over in the same corner and then repeated the feat six minutes later for his second try. The final try came from Ian Jones after the back division linked well to send him in under the posts. Taylor converted three of the last four tries for a personal haul of 21 points in the match.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds went down 25-15 away to Bloxwich even though they won the try count by two to one.

The hosts led 13-3 at the break courtesy of a converted try and two penalty goals.

Dan Black’s side hit back with two tries from Josh Massey and a conversion from Alfie Broadhurst to add to his first half penalty, but Bloxwich pulled clear with four penalties.

This weekend Burntwood host Longton in the semi-final of the Staffs Intermediate Trophy, while the 2nds have the day off and the 3rds play a re-arranged Staffordshire League 2 fixture at home to Cannock 2nds.