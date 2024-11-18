SANTA’S sleigh will be back on the streets to support community groups and charities this Christmas.
Lichfield Round Table will bring their popular festive event back from 1st to 23rd December.
It will see Santa and his elves helping to raise money for 24 local groups and charities.
A spokesperson said:
“Last year, thanks to the incredible generosity of the community we raised over £16,000.
“This year we’re aiming even higher to support our wonderful local organisations.”
The route will be:
- 1st December – Stonnall
- 2nd December – Beacon Street/Gaia Lane
- 3rd December – Trent Valley/Scotch Orchard
- 4th December – Netherstowe
- 5th December – Eastern Avenue
- 6th December – Whittington
- 7th December – Shenstone
- 8th December – Christchurch Lane/Darwin Park
- 9th December – Darwin Park
- 10th December – Boley Park/Quarry Hills
- 11th December – Boley Park/Roman Way
- 12th December – Boley Park/Broad Lane
- 13th December – Cherry Orchard
- 14th December – Shortsbutt Lane/Taylor Wimpey
- 15th December – Longdon/Kings Bromley
- 16th December – Dimbles West
- 17th December – Dimbles East
- 18th December – Fradley North
- 19th December – Fradley South
- 20th December – Boley Park/Birchwood Road
- 21st December – Alrewas
- 22nd December – Streethay
- 23rd December – Tamworth Road/St John’s Grange
There will also be two special opportunities to meet Santa and his elves at events in the city.
The sleigh will be at the Lichfield city centre lights switch on that takes place on 24th December and at Lichfield Food Festival on 7th and 8th December.
“These events are the perfect opportunity for families to meet Santa, take photos, and enjoy the Christmas spirit.
“Your generous donations help support their invaluable work in the community, so be sure to share details of the routes and events with family and friends to help spread the festive cheer.
“Let’s make this Christmas unforgettable for Lichfield while supporting the incredible work of our local community groups.”
For more details and route information visit www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.