SANTA’S sleigh will be back on the streets to support community groups and charities this Christmas.

Lichfield Round Table will bring their popular festive event back from 1st to 23rd December.

It will see Santa and his elves helping to raise money for 24 local groups and charities.

A spokesperson said:

“Last year, thanks to the incredible generosity of the community we raised over £16,000. “This year we’re aiming even higher to support our wonderful local organisations.”

The route will be:

1st December – Stonnall

2nd December – Beacon Street/Gaia Lane

3rd December – Trent Valley/Scotch Orchard

4th December – Netherstowe

5th December – Eastern Avenue

6th December – Whittington

7th December – Shenstone

8th December – Christchurch Lane/Darwin Park

9th December – Darwin Park

10th December – Boley Park/Quarry Hills

11th December – Boley Park/Roman Way

12th December – Boley Park/Broad Lane

13th December – Cherry Orchard

14th December – Shortsbutt Lane/Taylor Wimpey

15th December – Longdon/Kings Bromley

16th December – Dimbles West

17th December – Dimbles East

18th December – Fradley North

19th December – Fradley South

20th December – Boley Park/Birchwood Road

21st December – Alrewas

22nd December – Streethay

23rd December – Tamworth Road/St John’s Grange

There will also be two special opportunities to meet Santa and his elves at events in the city.

The sleigh will be at the Lichfield city centre lights switch on that takes place on 24th December and at Lichfield Food Festival on 7th and 8th December.

“These events are the perfect opportunity for families to meet Santa, take photos, and enjoy the Christmas spirit. “Your generous donations help support their invaluable work in the community, so be sure to share details of the routes and events with family and friends to help spread the festive cheer. “Let’s make this Christmas unforgettable for Lichfield while supporting the incredible work of our local community groups.”

For more details and route information visit www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.