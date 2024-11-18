A LOCAL housing association is launching new apprenticeship opportunities.

Bromford is looking to help people with training and skills as part of its technology team.

Apprentices will work alongside experienced professionals while gaining industry-recognised qualifications and learning in areas such as coding, troubleshooting software and hardware issues, configuring networked devices and understanding cybersecurity and app development.

Chris Baker, head of technology operations, said:

“We’re committed to offering career opportunities that make a real difference in people’s lives. These apprenticeship roles are perfect for anyone eager to learn and grow within a forward-thinking, supportive environment. “We’re all about collaboration, continuous learning, and delivering high-quality services that have a positive impact on our customers and colleagues. “Apprentices will gain hands-on experience, from managing desktop and mobile devices to working with advanced technology infrastructure. “This is a fantastic opportunity to develop practical, in-demand skills while being part of a team that is passionate about innovation and helping people thrive. If you’re looking for a place to grow your career in tech, this is a great place to start.”

For details and information on how to apply before the 28th November deadline, visit Bromford’s careers page.