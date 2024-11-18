A LOCAL group will take part in 16 days of action as part of an international campaign against gender-based violence.

The Soroptimists of Lichfield and District will look to turn the area orange between 25th November and 10th December.

They will begin by lighting up the clock tower in Lichfield and the Old Mining College Centre in Burntwood.

It is part of the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence initiative.

A spokesperson said:

“People can show their support by taking a picture wearing orange or with one of our banners in Lichfield and Burntwood. “There will also be a window display at Howden Insurance in Lichfield, while the planters by Lichfield City Station will be sprinkled in orange.”

Members of the group will also host an orange cafe event at Coffee#1 from 11am to 12.30pm on 25th November.

“They will be easy to spot as they will be wearing orange, so please say hello – or you can ask them about our campaign to find out more.”

For more information on the campaign email contactus@silichfield.org.uk.