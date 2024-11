EFFORTS to reach net zero will be in the spotlight at a talk in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Science and Engineering Society will host Prof Michael Kelly from the University of Cambridge for the event at the Lichfield Garrick on 5th December.

His talk, The Challenges of Meeting Net Zero by 2050, will take place at 8pm.

A spokesperson said:

“This lecture will provide an update on Prof Kelly’s report to the Global Warming Policy Foundation in 2023.”

Admission is £8 on the door.