RESIDENTS in parts of Lichfield have been told their could be disruption to their water supplies.

South Staffs Water contacted locals of potential problems because of a leak in the Windmill Lane area.

The company told customers:

“We’re aware of a burst main in the area and inspectors have been deployed to investigate. “You may experience a change in your water supply, such as lower pressure or discolouration. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”