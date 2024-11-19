A NEW campaign is aiming to raise awareness of the impact of fatal crashes on roads across Staffordshire.

Figures from the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP) reveal that 45 people died on in traffic collisions across the county last year.

Brake’s Road Safety Week starts runs until Saturday (23rd November) and is focusing on the impact on families of those involved in fatal crashes.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Dave Evans, who co-chairs the SSRP, said:

“Road Safety Week is an opportunity to remember those who are killed or injured on our roads, and campaign for everyone’s right to make safe and healthy journeys. “Last year, 45 people died on our roads and a further 366 were seriously injured. It’s vital we keep our road network as safe as possible for everyone, whether we walk, ride, cycle or drive. “Every road victim counts, and we can all make a difference. Whenever we choose to speed, use a mobile phone while driving or drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we increase the risk of a collision.”

Full details on this year’s campaign can be found at www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk.