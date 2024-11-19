HIGHWAYS crews have been working to clear local roads after snow and sleet fell overnight.

Staffordshire County Council said gritters were deployed yesterday afternoon (18th November) ahead of temperatures falling.

A total of 38 gritters covered primary and secondary routes across the county, as well as helping to clear vehicles which had become stuck.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways Cllr Mark Deaville said:

“Our gritting crews have done a fantastic job overnight and into today, as they always do, making sure the main roads are clear to keep the county moving.

“The weather reports we got yesterday were spot on, meaning we could plan ahead and ensure crews were out at the right times to make sure the roads were clear.

“Our crews aways do a great job dealing with very tricky conditions. We’ll still keep monitoring the weather today and over the next few days as it remains cold, and our teams will be out as and when needed.

“Even though our crews do their best to clear roads, there may still be some tricky driving conditions out there. I’d advise people to slow down, and drive to the conditions of the road. That way, they will be able to get to their destination safely.”