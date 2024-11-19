A DELIVERY van with more than 200 parcels inside has been stolen in Burntwood.

The incident happened on Highfields Road in Chasetown just before 2pm yesterday (18th November).

Police say the driver was delivering parcels when the thief struck.

The van was later found abandoned in the Chasetown area.

Staffordshire Police say a similar incident was reported in Lichfield on Thursday (14th November) and is currently under investigation.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re urging people, particularly delivery drivers, not to leave their vehicles unlocked and unattended for any period of time. “Thieves and opportunists may be looking for easy opportunities to jump into vehicles that are still running, especially in the lead-up to Christmas when high-value parcels are being delivered to people across the county. “Similarly, motorists should not leave their vehicles unattended while defrosting. It’s another easy chance for thieves to get in your vehicle and drive it away quickly.”