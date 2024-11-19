THREE classy tries helped Lichfield to a fifth success in Championship North 1.

Some dogged defence also ensured their Manchester-based opponents remained scoreless for the 80

minutes in a hard-fought midfield battle.

With six minutes on the clock, Molly Draycott found a small gap through the middle of the

Sale backs and she headed off to the try line for a splendid individual effort from her

own half and a 5-0 lead.

Twenty minutes later and it was Zoe Evans’ turn to use her speed to fly down the wing and she found Draycott in support to finish this slightly unexpected break out. Draycott converted to make it 12-0 at the break.

The second period was not vastly different from the first, but with Sale changing their front row, there were signs of a change in the balance of play.

However, just before the hour mark, Evans backed herself to go on the outside of two covering players and made it to the line for another well merited try.

That sealed the game for Lichfield and the last 20 minutes was spent with a lot of forward effort, but no hint of further scores.