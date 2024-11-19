SOME polling stations across Lichfield and Burntwood could move to new locations for future elections.

A report to Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee has outlined the proposed outcome of a review of sites.

It would see some remain in place, while others would be relocated under the plans.

A report from Lichfield District Council’s leader Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“The council is required to complete a review of all parliamentary polling districts and polling places at least every five years. “Consultation started on 10th September 2024 and concluded on 22nd October 2024. A total of representations were received, including one from a councillor. “The proposed new venues are being consulted to ensure they can accommodate us and any subsequent changes required to the recommendations will be made up until full council on 10th December 2024.”

There are also a number of changes proposed which could see the use of schools minimised. The plans include:

Streethay Primary School – moving to the new community centre once it is built.

Boney Hay Primary Academy – moving to Boney Hay WMC

Mobile station at Chase Terrace Academy – moving to Grangemoor WMC

Springhill Academy – moving to St Joseph’s RC Church

But the Lichfield City Football Club site is earmarked to move to Scotch Orchard Primary School due to concerns over ease of access on foot.

Cllr Pullen added:

“At every election the council receives complaints from parents whose child’s school is closed. “The council recognises the disruption to parents and to pupils when a school is closed because of an election, although it is the decision of the head to close a school. In some cases, there may be actions that can be taken that mean that the school could remain open and a polling station can operate. “We will seek to use alternative community venues where they exist and where they are suitable. The council will not choose to use a mobile polling station where a suitable school exists because a mobile polling station is not as accessible for those with certain disabilities.”

The proposals will be debated at a meeting of the regulatory and licensing committee this evening (19th November).