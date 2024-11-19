PEOPLE could get their hands on a building which played a vital role in the UK’s telephone system when it goes up for auction.

The repeater station at Elford will be sold by the Pugh auction house on 4th December.

Until the 1950s, the buildings were a key part of the telephone system across the country by retransmitting signals to ensure call quality did not drop over long distances.

The 151 sq ft brick-built building in Elford has a guide price of £10,000 for the 4th December sale.

Ed Feather, director at the Pugh auction house, said:

“Telephone repeater stations are always popular lots at auction because they’re something of a rarity and their appeal lies in their importance in the history of communications technology in this country, as well as their development potential. “There have been some fantastic sales results for telephone repeater station buildings over the years and they can be really sought after by investors. Part of the attraction is that they are often in rural locations with excellent access routes. “That’s the case here too – Elford is a really lovely village. We’re expecting a lot of interest in this small but unusual lot.”

For more details on the sale visit www.pugh-auctions.com.